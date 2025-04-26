media release: A Charity Bike Ride for The River Food Pantry

Saturday, April 26 • 9 am–5 pm, The Sugar River Valley

The River Ride is a charity bike ride from Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli to Bailey’s Run Vineyard and Winery in New Glarus. The River Ride supports the important work of The River Food Pantry, South Central Wisconsin’s busiest food pantry. The ride traverses a well-marked route on the low-traffic roads of the Sugar River Valley, a beautiful stretch of Wisconsin countryside threaded by spring-fed creeks, small family farms, and protected natural areas.

The River Ride is intended to be a fun-filled day for all levels of bikers and for non-bikers alike who want to support The River’s vision of a fully nourished community.

Participants choose from one of three registration options:

One-Way Biker: This registration option is for an approx. 19-mile one-way route with a ~700 ft elevation gain from Seven Acre Dairy Company to Bailey’s Run Vineyard and Winery. For one-way bikers, you’ll be expected to arrange your own transportation once you arrive at Bailey’s

Round-Trip Biker: This registration option is for an approx. 38-mile round-trip route with a ~1200 ft elevation gain from Seven Acre to Bailey's Run and back. This is an out-and-back route, traversing the same roads each way.

The Supporter: This registration option is for people who want to support the work of the River Food Pantry, but who are not interested in biking. Supporters get to spend a beautiful spring day listening to music, eating, and drinking at Bailey's Run and Seven Acre!

Registration Cost: $85. The cost is the same for One-Way Bikers, Round-Trip Bikers, and Supporters.

ALL registrations includes: