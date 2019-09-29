press release: The River Valley Community Chorus will be performing a concert on September 29th at 4pm at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain, Wisconsin. (1240 Nachreiner Avenue) Donations will be accepted at the door.

The chorus of 60 community members will perform two pieces, the haunting Requiem Mass by Faure and the rarely performed Messe Solennelle by Vierne. The chorus will be joined by a 15 piece orchestra for Requiem Mass and by two organs for Messe Solennelle. The concert is expected to last a little over an hour.