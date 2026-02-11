River Valley High School Jazz Band, Vocal/Jazz Chamber Ensemble

media release: What a treat to welcome our very own young jazz artists for a night at the club. River Valley High School Jazz Band and Vocal/Jazz Chamber Ensemble perform a night of jazz at the coolest jazz club in town. No question, they’re ready for the big stage. Are you ready for them? These cats may be just getting started, but they’ve got the goods. Come on down to see for yourself.

All ticket proceeds benefit River Valley High School Music Department.

Tickets $10 in advance/$15 at the door