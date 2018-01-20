River Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

press release: Martin Luther King’s voice and comments about nonviolence and racial justice will be heard during the annual River Valley celebration of Dr. King’s birthday, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018, in the elementary school library, 830 W. Daley Street, Spring Green.

Centerpiece of the program will be Dr. King’s 40-minute speech about nonviolence and racial justice recorded in 1958. The recorded speech will be followed by a discussion about Dr. King’s hopeful and peaceful comments that apply directly to today’s political climate.

The January 20 event in Spring Green is free and open to the public. Beverages and birthday cake honoring Dr. King will be served. The annual River Valley observance honors the legacy of the late African American civil rights leader, clergyman, and activist who was murdered by an assassin in 1968.

Dr. King was born in 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. An ordained Baptist minister, he led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was a non-violence advocate and an internationally respected civil rights leader. His prophetic insights included comments like those made in the 1958 speech when he said: “It is impossible to look out into the wide arena of American life without noticing a real crisis in race relations.” The crisis King described was caused by racist organizations and individuals opposed to the Supreme Court’s outlawing of segregation in public schools. But, King added in 1958, “It is probably true to say that there would be no crisis in race relations if the [African American] continued to think of himself in inferior terms and patiently accepted injustice and exploitation. It is at this point that change has come.”

The pursuit of justice in the 21st Century U.S. mirrors concerns and ideas addressed more than 50 years ago by Dr. King.

In previous years the River Valley MLK event has featured discussions, films, music, and guest speakers including: gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell; Professor Armando Ibarra of the UW School for Workers; Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and former editor of The Progressive magazine; and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell.

Free will donations will be accepted to cover costs of the annual observance. The celebration is hosted by an ad hoc group of River Valley residents. For more information contact David Giffey at 608-753-2199.