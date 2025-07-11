Riverdance 30

media release: Celebrating 30 years of the global sensation that has captivated audiences worldwide! "Riverdance" fuses Irish and international dance and music, featuring mesmerizing choreography, stunning costumes and cutting-edge visuals brought to life by an all-new generation of performers.

The Grammy Award®-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established “Riverdance” as a global cultural sensation.

This spectacular, special 30th Anniversary tour rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time “Riverdance” welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.