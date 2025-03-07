RMM, Bumbac Joe, Santine

media release: Modular:

Emerging from the vibrant 90s Chicago rave scene, RMM, also known as RobotManMachine (Rob Ellis) 1/2 of duos , WFXR(with Fess Grandiose) & Ancient (with Paradox), has transitioned from a traditional DJ to a champion of live electronic performance. With an extensive background in music production spanning decades, RMM has perfected the art of delivering live performances from Berlin to Tokyo, providing audiences with a distinct experience. His expertise encompasses a variety of genres including Electro, Techno, House, and ACID, leveraging his advanced and custom-designed modular system for audio exploration. Recently, RMM established the Chicago Techno Alliance(CTA) collective, aiming to highlight, support, and promote the sounds of other live hardware performers.

Bumbac Joe has shared turntables with Armand Van Helden, Roy Davis Jr, Dany Howells, and Judge Jules, among others, and has been featured alongside performers such as Ojos de Brujo, Shantel & The Bucovina Club Orkestar, Aterciopelados, Sinkane, and Canteca de Macao across the globe — Bogota, Lima, Madrid, Amsterdam, Amberes, Barcelona. Taking his sampling, looping and remixing into the studio, this beatmaker transforms folkloric rhythms into topical beats and brings marginalized music onto the contemporary dance floor. The result is a unique musical mélange, a bricolage that seizes the soul of beat programming. Named by NPR as one of the 5 Latinx Alternative Artists to check in Chicago, Winner of Best Local Dance Producer in the Chicago Reader, this DJ-producer aims to have a conversation with you about marginalized, yet groovy world music in his International Omnivorist DJ sessions. Bumbac Joe has released on labels such as Sonorama and Gozadera Records among others, and recently created a mix for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

Santine is an up and coming DJ based in Madison. A devotee of the dance floor, Santine seeks to dissolve rigidity and create an atmosphere in which people are free to move. Rooted in the Midwest dirt, Underground and Black, House music knows no boundaries or borders.

21+

$10 presale/$15 door

Doors 8pm/Music 9pm