media release: Urban Triage invites you to GivingTuesday: RnB Night on Tuesday, December 2nd, from 5–8 PM at Glou Glou Wine Bar. This special evening is more than just a night of music and fun; as well as it’s also a celebration of community, impact, and giving back. It contributes to our larger BIG GivingTuesday campaign.

What’s Happening:

Join us for a lively RnB-themed evening featuring music, delicious food catered by Heritage Catering, and opportunities to connect with fellow community supporters. Glou Glou Wine Bar generously hosts this event, providing the perfect space to celebrate Madison’s nonprofit efforts while enjoying a night out.

Why This Event Matters:

GivingTuesday is a global day of generosity, and this evening is part of Urban Triage’s BIG GivingTuesday campaign. Your participation helps amplify our impact by supporting our critical programs:

Youth in Transition: Be the Bridge to Safety, Stability, and Hope

Each year, young people aging out of foster care or escaping domestic violence often face life without support. Your donation provides safe transitional housing, life skills training in budgeting, cooking, and goal-setting, as well as emotional support services that foster healing, resilience, and self-worth. By giving, you’re not just providing shelter, you’re opening doors to opportunity, safety, and a future full of possibility.

Agriculture Programs: Plant the Seeds of Change

Your support provides fresh, nutritious produce for families facing food insecurity, free education in sustainable farming practices, and opportunities for entrepreneurship. Your donation creates pathways to employment, promotes economic independence, and strengthens community connection.

Watch Your Impact Multiply:

$25 becomes $50: Provides a week of meals

$100 becomes $200: Covers life skills workshops

$250 becomes $500: Supports a month of housing

$500 becomes $1,000: Funds provide full services to support multiple youth

Your support ensures these programs continue to grow, thrive, and reach those who need them most. Every ticket purchased, every donation made, and every connection shared helps give back to our community and build a stronger, healthier Madison.

Come for the music, stay for the impact, let’s make a difference together this GivingTuesday!

DONATE NOW - Your gift goes twice as far!

By purchasing your ticket and providing your phone number, you agree to receive event updates via text from Urban Triage. Reply STOP to opt out anytime. Msg & data rates may apply.