R.O. Shapiro

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: He's a townie from the East End of Long Island; a lifelong performer with Shakespeare and rhythm tap dancing in his past and Americana music in his present; a one-time resident of Austin, TX, now combing the beaches of sunny San Diego; a Soul Singer and a Song Writer; a slow writer and a dog owner; a founding member of Odell Fox; a defensive driver, a highway regular, a ghost; a low-mood monster and a mediocre meditator; a food nut; a DylanPrineWelchBrowneYoungWaits wannabe, soon-to-be. Wait and see. Free/donations.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - R.O. Shapiro - 2023-08-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - R.O. Shapiro - 2023-08-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - R.O. Shapiro - 2023-08-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - R.O. Shapiro - 2023-08-23 18:30:00 ical