R.O. Shapiro

media release: He's a townie from the East End of Long Island; a lifelong performer with Shakespeare and rhythm tap dancing in his past and Americana music in his present; a one-time resident of Austin, TX, now combing the beaches of sunny San Diego; a Soul Singer and a Song Writer; a slow writer and a dog owner; a founding member of Odell Fox; a defensive driver, a highway regular, a ghost; a low-mood monster and a mediocre meditator; a food nut; a DylanPrineWelchBrowneYoungWaits wannabe, soon-to-be. Wait and see. Free/donations.