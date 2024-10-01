The Road Home Dane County Meet & Greet

media release: The Road Home Dane County is hosting a virtual meet and greet with Michael Etheridge, our new executive director at The Road Home, and you’re invited!

Tune in on October 1, at 11:30 AM via Facebook Live to meet Michael, hear about his background, and learn about his passion for our mission. It’s a great opportunity to get to know him and connect with our community.

If you can't make it to the event, don't worry! A recording will be available for you to view after the event.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRoadHomeDane

Link to Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/520831170801855/