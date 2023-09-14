Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination

RSVP

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: The GOP contest for the presidential nomination is already well under way. Whoever emerges from the crowded field will decide the direction of the party in the upcoming presidential election.

Join us for a panel discussion with academics and politicos to understand how the Republican nomination contest is unfolding. Confirmed panelists are political scientists and 538 contributor Julia Azazi, New York Times journalist Reid Epstein, Republican campaign consultant Liz Mair, and Frontloading HQ founder Josh Putnam. UW-Madison professor Barry Burden will moderate.

The panel takes place on Thursday, September 14 at 4pm. The event is in-person on the UW-Madison campus with a catered reception to follow, as well as a virtual option available to stream via Zoom.

https://elections.wisc.edu/gop/

Info

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination - 2023-09-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination - 2023-09-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination - 2023-09-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination - 2023-09-14 16:00:00 ical