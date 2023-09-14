Road to 2024: The GOP Presidential Nomination

media release: The GOP contest for the presidential nomination is already well under way. Whoever emerges from the crowded field will decide the direction of the party in the upcoming presidential election.

Join us for a panel discussion with academics and politicos to understand how the Republican nomination contest is unfolding. Confirmed panelists are political scientists and 538 contributor Julia Azazi, New York Times journalist Reid Epstein, Republican campaign consultant Liz Mair, and Frontloading HQ founder Josh Putnam. UW-Madison professor Barry Burden will moderate.

The panel takes place on Thursday, September 14 at 4pm. The event is in-person on the UW-Madison campus with a catered reception to follow, as well as a virtual option available to stream via Zoom.

https://elections.wisc.edu/ gop/