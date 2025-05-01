The Road to a General Strike

media release: Come honor International Worker's Day with Madison Area's Democratic Socialists of America!

More and more unions are heeding UAW president Shawn Fain's call for a general strike and aligning their contracts to end on May 1, 2028.

What will it take to make this a credible threat? What can we do locally to build toward a 2028 General Strike? Join Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America for a panel and open discussion with union leaders and rank-and-file activists. Learn what you can do here in Dane County to prepare your fellow workers to go on the offensive and demand better healthcare, better work conditions, and more leisure time.

Food provided and social to follow!

--This event is hosted by the Madison Area DSA Labor Working Group--

https://actionnetwork.org/ events/may-day-general-strike- 2028-discussion/