Road Traffic Victims Memorial

media release: In recognition of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 17, the city of Madison will install a memorial display and host a press conference to remember the lives lost due to traffic violence on city of Madison streets. Over the past five years, Madison has experienced 71 tragic fatalities within 65 fatal crashes.

“Everyone is a pedestrian, even if it’s just to cross a parking lot,” says Wendi Dwyer, a representative of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, who sustained life-threatening injuries in 2023 when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Madison street. “Drivers are just pedestrians behind the wheel. Paying attention and following the rules keep everyone safe.”

The memorial display, to honor these lives, will be placed in Olin Park near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Lakeside Drive, visible from one of Madison’s busiest streets and bike/pedestrian pathways. The installation will feature 71 red poppies—a universal symbol of remembrance—a white bicycle, and white shoes to represent the lives lost. The display will be set-up on Monday, November 11, and remain in place until the following Monday.

Additionally, a press conference will be held at the memorial display site the Friday before the official day of remembrance, on November 15, at 10:30 a.m. The event will not only pay tribute to those who have lost their lives but will also spread awareness of ongoing efforts to achieve Madison’s Vision Zero goal: zero traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets by the year 2035.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will join city staff and community members to highlight key projects advancing this goal, including:

John Nolen Drive Reconstruction : This upcoming project will incorporate features to enhance safety for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

: This upcoming project will incorporate features to enhance safety for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. 20 is Plenty Initiative: A speed-reduction initiative designed to improve neighborhood safety by setting a 20 mph limit on many local streets, creating a safer, more livable community for all.

“Madison streets need to be safe for everyone. It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s how we build a more inclusive and welcoming community,” says Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “Today we honor lives lost and acknowledge that there is more to do to prevent these tragedies. I urge the community to join us in our efforts to reach our goal of zero traffic fatalities within our borders.”

The public and media are encouraged to attend the event, observe the display throughout the week, and join in spreading awareness of Madison’s dedication to road safety and its ongoing work toward eliminating traffic fatalities.