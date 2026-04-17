Roadtrip Nation: The Inside Scholars

media release: Follow the stories of three formerly incarcerated individuals who began their educational journeys while in prison. As they explore what's possible for their futures, they'll meet inspiring folks who've been in their shoes—and learn how they found success on the outside.

Presented by UW-Madison's Prison Education Initiative and Ascendium. This free film screening includes light refreshments and a facilitated conversation about Wisconsin's prison education programs. RSVP: https://www.addevent.com/event/wn9j3hk5j8cg