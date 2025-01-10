Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production, 7 pm on 1/10-11 & 17 and 2 pm, 1/11-12 & 18. $20 ($15 students).

media release: Get ready to embark on a whimsical adventure into a world of pure imagination with this magical production based on Roald Dahl's beloved classic novel and the hit movie.

Follow Charlie as he dreams about being one of the lucky few to get a golden ticket to go past the gates of Wonka's famous chocolate factory.

And then witness Charlie, along with an peculiar group of winners, discover the incredible wonders of the factory.

Don't miss your chance to see this deliciously entertaining production sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Book by David Greig

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl

Songs from the Motion Picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley