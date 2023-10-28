× Expand Diego Avila A past Cheshire Cat Comedy event at the Forward Club. A past Cheshire Cat Comedy event at the Forward Club.

media release: Costumes! Prizes! And scathing roasts… All at the flamingo-themed performance space at Breese Stevens Field's unique Forward Club bar.

This Halloween, the Dark Knight himself gets ripped a new you-know-what at Madison's most irreverent comedy roast as Catwoman, Elon Musk, Stacy's Mom, Barbie, Dracula, and Kim Jong Un unite to chastise Gotham's whiniest little b*tch.

Please do not be alarmed when this star-studded lineup turns out to look a lot like a bunch of comedians from Wisconsin. Namely: Noah Mailloux, Sasha Rosser, Josh Glen, Peggy Hurley, Olivia Witt, Eli Wilz, and Johnny Beehner. These semblances are purely coincidental.

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite or in cash at the door. No extra fees! $10 cash cover in costume! Note: You are automatically entered into our costume contest by appearing in Halloween wear. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook. https://facebook.com/events/s/ the-roast-of-batman/ 625924179638415/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.