Roast Battle Chicago

media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 with 7 pm show at Bur Oak.

Come watch comedians say all the things you're not supposed to say to each other, and square off in the ultimate Roast Battle competition. This series is typically run in Chicago by Matt Banwart, Chris Grieco, and Kevin Kellam, and they've taken the show on the road to bring the hilarity to the Madison Comedy Week Festival.

This show is an absolute riot, and a hilarious change of pace from the traditional standup format. But we've got that for you, too! Standup comedians guest judge the battles and pick apart the performances and even join in on the fun roasting each other and the comedians alike.

Hosted by Chris Grieco, Matt Banwart, Kevin Kellam

Battles by: Mo B versus Chuky Razo; Andrew Rynning versus Darrell Cochran; Maria Acosta versus Timmy Booth; & More!

Guest judged by Sasha Rosser and Daryll Schmitz

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.