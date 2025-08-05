Roast Battle Milwaukee

media release: Roast Battle MKE at Madison Comedy Week

Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of verbal warfare as Roast Battle MKE invades Madison Comedy Week! Milwaukee's premier roast battle league brings the heat to The Bur Oak, featuring festival comedians going head-to-head in a savage showcase of wit, insults, and comedy brutality.

Expect one-on-one battles packed with ruthless punchlines and killer comebacks—all from some of the sharpest minds performing at the festival. Whether you're a fan of comedy, chaos, or just love seeing comedians roast each other to a crisp, this is one of the can't-miss late-night shows of the week.

Hosted by Roast Battle MKEPresented as part of Madison Comedy Week

Bring your thick skin and your sense of humor—this is comedy combat at its finest.

Seats are limited, so get there early. You won’t want to miss a single burn.Tickets $10 online, $15 at the door!