The Roast of Matthew Mandli

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close up of Matthew Mandli and a yo-yo. Matthew Mandli

media release: On Saturday, February 21 we bid a blistering farewell to Matthew Mandli, a razor-sharp Midwest comic whose résumé includes working clubs across the region, winning the Minnesota State Yo-Yo Championship, and finishing second at Comedy on State’s "Madison’s Funniest Comic" competition. He’s known for tight, clever joke writing and a distinctive stage presence that makes meticulous construction feel slightly unhinged.

With roasts by Charlie Kojis, Peggy Hurley, Matt Jordan, Craig Smith, Shawn Vasquez, Sasha Rosser, and special guests!----

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *This is an indoor show

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Purchase tickets online to guarantee seating.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/1397599318390065

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.