The Roast of Noah Mailloux

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux and mic. Noah Mailloux

media release: Join us for a one-night-only farewell comedy roast as Madison’s own stand-up comedian, producer, and pianist Noah Mailloux takes the hot seat before heading on to his next big venture. Set in an intimate underground venue downtown, the night promises unfiltered jokes, heartfelt jabs, and plenty of laughs from Madison's comedy community. Come celebrate Noah’s sendoff in true roast fashion—equal parts brutal and loving.

With live piano by our guest of honor himself and delectable dinner options at the venue!

Noah Mailloux has been a mainstay of the Madison comedy scene for over four years. Known for his crude yet conversational style, Noah was featured on “Best of the Fest” at Madison Comedy Week, has performed at clubs across the Midwest, and worked with national headliners including Kevin Bozeman, Chris Schlichting, Julio Diaz, and Joe List. As a producer with Cheshire Cat Comedy, he’s the architect of some of Madison’s most inventive comedy shows, from stand-up with live jazz piano to hot-pepper challenges and beyond.

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors at 7:30pm

Show at 8pm

Showroom found in basement.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/777126921846822

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.