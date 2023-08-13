Roast of Samara Suomi

media release: One of Madison's most talented and revered local comedians, Samara Suomi, is leaving us, and as tradition goes, it's time we roast the ever living soul out of her. Join us for a night of giant laughs, good fun, and great people!

A regular feature for Dan Mintz (Tina on Bob’s Burgers), Samara has opened for Sam Tallent, Dan Soder, Dan Cummins, Matteo Lane, Chris Porter, Mo Amer, Cypher Sounds, Chastity Washington, and Rachel Mac. Samara’s dark sense of humor lovingly guides audience members into the dark abyss of their souls- equipping them with hilarious insights. One way or another, you'll leave with an opinion of her.

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.