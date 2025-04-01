Roast of Will Santino

× Expand Vanessa Tortolano A close-up of Will Santino. Will Santino

media release: Come bid farewell to one of Madison's most distinctive comedic voices, Will Santino, on April Fools' Day as he prepares to go from being a local cartoonist for the New Yorker to a veritable New Yorker himself. As is tradition, this means a gaggle of local comics will be banding together to roast the absolute melons off this beloved stand-up comedian, improviser, and artist -- as well as each other.

Featuring: Will Santino, Owen Joyner, Charlie Kojis, Ben O'Connell, Sasha Rosser, Breanne Wilhite, Eli Wilz

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. This event will take place in The Rigby's downstairs Cavern Room.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show.SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2822848658080225

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.