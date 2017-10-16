Roast & Toast Scot Ross

press release: Majestic Theatre : Cocktail Hour at 5:30p.m. • Program at 6:30p.m.

Monday, October 16, 2017

Join us in celebrating 10 years of Scot Ross as the Executive Director of One Wisconsin Now and One Wisconsin Institute.

Students and low income individuals should contact Analiese at (608) 204-0677 for special ticket prices.

One Wisconsin Now is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization. Contributions to One Wisconsin Now are not tax deductible as a charitable contribution or as a business expense.