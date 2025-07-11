media release: BLUESTEM JAZZ PRESENTATION Russ Johnson - trumpet Rob Clearfield - piano John Christensen - bass. Hannah Johnson - drums

Pianist and composer Rob Clearfield to North Street Cabaret in support of his new album Voice in the Wilderness. Reconciling the creative spirit of his native Chicago with a lyricism that touches the heart, the France-based pianist presents a diverse program of original compositions, with influences ranging from the hip-hop infused production of Robert Glasper and Makaya McCraven to the late-Romantic fantasies of Brahms and Chopin.