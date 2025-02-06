Rob Dz & Hanah Jon Taylor

media release: Every first Thursday, 'Night of the Improvisor' hosted by Hanah Jon Taylor, features special guests. This month, we are featuring Word Smith Rob DZ.

The second set will be open for a jam session.

Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is the Media Projects Bubblerarian for the Madison Public Library. His session, The Projects: Creating Project Based Learning Programs Centered Around Hip Hop, focuses on helping students create Hip Hop projects in different areas of learning.

As a Kennedy Center certified teaching artist for the Making Justice program his primary residency focus is on Hip Hop, Personal Branding and Spoken Word as a positive form of self-expression. Franklin has held residencies with Madison youth in elementary, middle, and high schools, community centers, the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center and Juvenile Shelter Home, Neighborhood Intervention Program, Madison Jazz Consortium and with The Black Star Drum Line. As a musician, he has performed with the likes of Nas, Eminem, Common, Talib Kweli, Dead Prez and others. In 2017, he was inducted to both the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program.

Rob Dz is a prolific artist and activist residing in Madison/Beloit WI. Rob Dz was the first artist to be signed by Regime Records in 1997 and was featured on Regime's first compilation The Land In Between with the lead single "Who Dat MC" which topped charts on MTV’s Ultimate Hip-Hop Talent Search. Dz released his Debut Album "Enhance" under the label in 1998.

https://www.regimerecords.com/robdz