Rob Dz, Lil Guillotine, Kiloakaskitlz, Cal Smith

press release: Sat. Feb. 8, 7:00 pm Art In (144 E. Washington Ave.) Hip Hop For Freedom: Liberation Music – with Rob DZ and Lil Guillotine! Fundraiser for Free the 350 Bail Fund which is working to free those held in the Dane County J ail who are legally presumed innocent, but yet don’t have enough resources to pay their way out . $10 - $20 suggested donation. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1143022802789302/