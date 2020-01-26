Rob Dz, Luv, Kinfolk, A.N.T., DJs Scrump Boogz, Fusion, Fabulust, Midas Efx, comedy by Craig Smith
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Love & Knowledge: A Benefit and Hip-Hop Salute to Gary Davis Jr.
Hosted by A.N.T.
Featuring
DJ Scrump Boogz
Rob DZ
LUV
Craig Smith (Comedy)
93.1 JAMZ / Violator All Star DJ’s: DJ Fusion, DJ Fabulust, DJ Midas Efx
Kinfolk
Come down to celebrate Gary’s contribution to the local hip hop community and help raise money for his medical bills. Going back 20 plus years Gary has put an immense effort to support and cultivate the hip-hop community in Madison. It is our chance to show him the support he has generously shown us over the years.
Free and open to the public. Donations accepted at the door.