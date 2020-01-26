Rob Dz, Luv, Kinfolk, A.N.T., DJs Scrump Boogz, Fusion, Fabulust, Midas Efx, comedy by Craig Smith

press release: Love & Knowledge: A Benefit and Hip-Hop Salute to Gary Davis Jr.

Hosted by A.N.T.

Featuring

DJ Scrump Boogz

Rob DZ

LUV

Craig Smith (Comedy)

93.1 JAMZ / Violator All Star DJ’s: DJ Fusion, DJ Fabulust, DJ Midas Efx

Kinfolk

Come down to celebrate Gary’s contribution to the local hip hop community and help raise money for his medical bills. Going back 20 plus years Gary has put an immense effort to support and cultivate the hip-hop community in Madison. It is our chance to show him the support he has generously shown us over the years.

Free and open to the public. Donations accepted at the door.