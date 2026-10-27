media release: Join us for a night of Halloween fun with live music, costume contest, and more!

First sparking to life in mid-'70s Northeastern Ohio, Rob & The Electrodes gained fame playing a variety of school dances, garage parties and a memorable two-song residency at an Akron bar frequented by tire-factory workers where they were, sort of politely, asked to “Turn that shit down!”

Now, for a special one-night performance, Rob has decided to re-energize The Electrodes for a high-voltage Halloween performance. Along with past collaborators Mr. Wiggles on bass, FlagGirlWonder on keys, percussion and vocals and J.C. Marvelous on keyboards and vocals, The Electrodes are now joined by C.C. Nevada on guitar and vocals, SC Octobirr on guitar and vocals, and Mr. S-AX playing himself. In addition, the night will also feature some electrifying guest appearances you won’t soon forget!

Suggested donation $5-10 at the door.