Rob Zaleski

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: An Evening with Rob Zaleski, author of "Ed Garvey Unvarnished … Lessons from a Visionary Progressive."

Former Capital Times columnist Rob Zaleski will read from his new book on Ed Garvey, a colorful and widely known Wisconsin political activist who died in 2017.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cargo Coffee East, 750 E. Washington Ave.

No charge

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
Books
608-709-1309
