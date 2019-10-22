Rob Zaleski
press release: An Evening with Rob Zaleski, author of "Ed Garvey Unvarnished … Lessons from a Visionary Progressive."
Former Capital Times columnist Rob Zaleski will read from his new book on Ed Garvey, a colorful and widely known Wisconsin political activist who died in 2017.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cargo Coffee East, 750 E. Washington Ave.
No charge
