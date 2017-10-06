$25/$20.

press release: Robbie Fulks & His Band - Robert "Robbie" Fulks is an American alternative country singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and long-time Chicago resident. His 13 albums include the influential early “alternative country” classic Country Love Songs, the widely acclaimed Gone Away Backward, and, most recently, Upland Stories, which earned two Grammy nominations and was named as one of 2016’s best by Rolling Stone and NPR among many others.