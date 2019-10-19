press release: ROBBIE FULKS, October 19, 7:30 pm: If you returned after an absence of decades to something that enchanted and mystified you as a teenager, what would you make of it? That's the premise behind Robbie Fulks' new album 16, an unusual and personal double album with music drawn from the Bob Dylan record Street-Legal. For his show, one of only three dates across the Midwest, Fulks has put together an eight-piece band to flesh out the sound of Dylan's compositions and his own interpretations. And hardcore Fulks fans won't leave disappointed, as the longtime Bloodshot Records icon of both the alt-country and Americana movements will feature some of his own songs along with the Dylan compositions in his two-hour set. Don't miss what's sure to be an MPOH classic performance!