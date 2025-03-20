7 pm on 3/20 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 3/21-22. $20-$5.

media release: Robby Hoffman is a small ex-Hasidic queer Jewish stand-up comedian, writer, and true original. She can currently be seen as the breakout of Netflix’s Verified, their new selection of next generation stand-up comedians. New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman compares her bulldozing stand-up to Larry David because of her mountain-out-of-a-molehill kvetching, but her hilarious rage over people who complain about interruptions during a conversation makes her sound like a modern lesbian Andrew Dice Clay.

Also a favorite of The Times is her podcast, Too Far, which is described as an “addictive listen”. She was named one of Vulture’s Top “Comedians to Watch,” one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comedians, and was on Conan O’Brien’s “Comics to Watch” list. She has performed numerous times at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival and has twice headlined the New York Comedy Festival. She recorded her first one-hour stand up special I’m Nervous in Toronto, available on CraveTV, and can also be seen in History of the World on Hulu.

Robby is also a notable TV writer, having written on The Chris Gethard Show (TruTV), Workin’ Moms (Netflix), and Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC). In 2019, Robby won a Daytime Emmy Award for her writing work on Odd Squad (PBS).