(2022 pick) Blues guitarist and soulful singer Robert Cray has been releasing great records for four decades, climbing the pop charts in the ’80s with the classic Strong Persuader (featuring “Smoking Gun”). His most recent album, 2020’s That’s What I Heard, focuses on new versions of songs by some of Cray’s own favorites, from well-remembered (Bobby Bland, Curtis Mayfield) to unjustly forgotten (Don Gardner). With Cash Box Kings.

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND

Tickets: $35 ADV/$40 DOS; Gold Circle: $60 ADV/$65 DOS. Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating. This is a General Admission Show. Gold Circle doors at 6:15PM | GA doors at 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM.

“Cray’s storytelling and guitar work are timeless.” – Rolling Stone

“As a blues fan, we’re saved.” – Eric Clapton

Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B with five Grammy wins and 20+ celebrated albums– and he’s back on the Outer Cape just ahead of Labor Day weekend on Tuesday, August 29.

“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Robert Cray describes his latest album, That’s What I Heard. “I thought if it we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off,” says producer Steve Jordan.

Over the past four decades, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B, with five Grammy wins, 20 acclaimed studio albums and a bundle of live albums that punctuate the Blues Hall of Famer’s career. On That’s What I Heard, Robert celebrates the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Sensational Nightingales and more, alongside four newly written songs. Listen to the first single “Anything You Want” here (by Robert Cray), available now on all streaming services.