Robert Dubac's Idiocracy

Off-Broadway tour, 8 pm on 3/6 and 4 & 8 pm, 3/7, Overture Center-Playhouse. $60.

press release: Robert Dubac’s Off-Broadway solo hit, IDIOCRACY, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious,” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain (and “idiocracy” isn’t even a word…how dumb is that?).

One man’s pain is another man’s comedy, especially when he’s in a coma and his five inner voices won’t stop yakking. Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacement, Robert Dubac finds himself stuck in a coma of stupidity. His IQ has dropped to Q.

In order to wake up, he has to ask himself the big question: Who am I? What do I believe? What’s the point? Okay, that’s three questions. Suffice to say, he has no answers…just voices, inner voices that come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a bizarre metaphysical universe of goofy critical thought in search of the bigger picture.

If you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television and are yearning for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge, then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s satirical bulls eye, IDIOCRACY!

It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?