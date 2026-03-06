× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions A close-up of Robert J. Robert J

media release: Join the Friends of Blue Mound State Park for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 4 through August 29 from 6-8 PM a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park.

In the case of inclement weather, music will be moved inside the Friends Shelter (near the pool). A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.

August 29 | Robert J.

Robert’s music blends the styles which flow along the Mississippi River, from blues to

country, folk to roots rock and roll. His solo show consists of well-crafted original songs and many of the classic tunes we all know.