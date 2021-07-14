× Expand Robert J

an update from Robert J.: BREAKING NEWS(not fake) FROM BARLAND!

It's true! After 39 years living in Madison, I will be relocating to Connecticut! I've been blessed to have had so many friends and memories here in Wisconsin and I'm excited to see what this next chapter will bring. I'll be playing out my gigs throughout the summer and plan to head east after my Labor Day gig with The MOON GYPSIES at Christy's Landing. I hope to see you all at some point this summer Hanging Out In Barland!

AND, my new ROWDY PRAIRIE DOGS CD, called BARLAND is off to the manufacturer so stay tuned for new music coming your way.

If you care to support me and my music, please download some songs here on my song page.

To Order physical CDs, email to robertj@robertj.com

with your address and what CDs you'd like. $15 plus $3 shipping. Payment via the links below.

https://www.paypal.me/BigWorldRecords

www.venmo.com/RobertJtunes

My tipjar

Thank you to all my Beverage Counselors, frequent flyers and repeat offenders for your support over the years and I hope to see you "Hanging Out In Barland"!

bio: Robert J. has been a mainstay in the Wisconsin music scene ever since releasing his first record, Boys Town, in 1986. He has won the Wisconsin Male Vocalist of the year, eight MAMA Awards and songwriting awards including the Billboard Song Contest for his tune, “A Million Miles Away”. Robert has had success with his bands, Boystown, The Moon Gypsies and with his bluesy americana band, The Rowdy Prairie Dogs. In April of 2008, Over the years Robert J. has shared the stage with many well known artists including, The Beach Boys, The Subdudes, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Delbert McClinton, LeAnn Rimes, John Eddie and Paul Thorn.