press release: OCT. 23 at The Come Back In 6-9pm - Songwriter Summit with Robert J. & David Cox.

Celebrating 37 years of friendship, Robert J. will be joined by singer/songwriter, David Cox on his regular Wednesday night gig at the Come Back In. They met at O'Cayz Corral back in 1982 on RJ's first night in Madison. Fans of The Moon Gypsies will recognize Dave's songs, "Franny's Got A Cadillac" and "Burning Gasoline."