media release: Belleville 'Music in the Park' Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesday Evenings, 6:30-8pm, June through July, in Library Park in Downtown Belleville.

All concerts are rain or shine. Concerts will be moved into the Historic Belleville Library if needed. Presented by Belleville Public Library, Belleville Chamber of Commerce and the Belleville Area Cultural Foundation.