Robert J & Mauro Magellan

Robert J

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.

Robert J is an award-winning singer/songwriter/recording artist who has been a main stay of the Wisconsin music scene for decades. Together with Mauro Magellan, who may be best known as the drummer with. “The Georgia Satellites” and “The Jimmy’s” they will bring a Bluesy Americana vibe to New Glarus.