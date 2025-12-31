× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions A close-up of Robert J. Robert J

media release: Robert J. is an award-winning singer/songwriter/recording artist who has been a mainstay in the Wisconsin music scene for decades.

Whether playing solo or with his band The Moon Gypsies or The Rowdy Prairie Dogs, Robert's music blends the styles which flow along the Mississippi River, from blues to country, folk to rootsy rock and roll. HIs song, "A Million Miles Away" won the Billboard Song Contest and he was awarded a Music Notes Lifetime Achievement award for his songwriting. Over the years, Robert has shared the stage with many well-known artists including The Beach Boys, Taj Mahal, The Subdudes, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Delbert McClinton, LeAnn Rimes, John Eddie, Paul Thorn and many more. His solo show consists of well-crafted original songs and many of the classic tunes we all know. He mixes acoustic guitar (with a looper), harmonica, kick board and soulful vocals to create an authentic sound all his own. The Moon Gypsies, consisting of veteran musicians, Mary Gaines, Chris Wagoner and Mauro Magellan) bring a full blown Bluesy Americana vibe to all their shows, Check out their bio section for more info.