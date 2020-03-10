press release: Spring Cycle: Tuesday, March 10 – Sunday, May 31, 2020

Reception | Friday, May 1, 6 - 8 p.m.

Gallery I – John Riggs & Hannah Sandvold: John Riggs and Hannah Sandvold record fluctuating landscapes around the Western United States. Riggs’ photographs reveal the disturbing consequences of clearcutting, proposing a call for action. Sandvold uses traditional printmaking techniques to create layered visual journeys, mimicking the experience of moving through natural spaces.

Gallery II – Ginnie Cappaert & Lynne Roark: Ginnie Cappaert and Lynne Roark depict the beauty of natural landscapes, distilling them into their essential elements. Cappaert’s intimate works created with 30-40 layers of oil paint and cold wax speak to the small, but important fragments of life. Roark uses aerial photography to capture the abstract beauty of glacial waters, bringing attention to their fragility and disappearance.

Gallery III – Robert Jaeger & Erin Liljegren: Robert Jaeger and Erin Liljegren present both Earth’s human and animal inhabitants in man-made environments. Jaeger photographically documents the juxtaposition of zoo visitors and the resident animals in captivity. Liljegren addresses the deprivation the environment and the social ramifications caused by over-population through paint, pencil, ink, and recycled materials.