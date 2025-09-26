Robert Jaeger

media release: September 26- November 14 (8am - 10pm Monday - Sunday barring winter and holiday closures). Reception

Friday, September 26, 5:30-7 pm.

From the Artist: “Reflections On Confinement” is a photo essay designed to contrast the interplay between the viewers and the inhabitants within a zoo, accentuating the way in which the public views them. Rather than having the viewers see zoos as a type of “Disneyland” experience, to rather relate to its inhabitants in a way that garnishes respect rather than amusement.