Robert Jones & Matt Watroba

media release: The Madison Folk Society is VERY excited to report that they have finally booked the fabulous Michigan team of Robert Jones and Matt Watroba, whom they have been courting for years.

Michigan's veteran performer, song leader, folk music educator, and songwriter Matt Watroba and his amazing musical and educational partner, Detroit's legendary blues singing preacher the Rev. Robert Jones Jr., are bringing their beloved music and message to Madison on Saturday, November 11 at the Wil-Mar Center, 504 S. Brearly St. at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Society's concert series.

Matt and Robert met doing back to back public radio shows on WDET Detroit in 1986, Matt with a folk music program and Robert with a blues program. Their friendship and musical collaboration has grown nonstop since those days to include hundreds of performances throughout the country. Their message is both simple and profound: the sharing of diverse cultures created what we think of as American roots music.

After garnering countless accolades over the years from folk, academic, and blues communities, both as solo artists and as a duo, in 2017 Matt and Robert co-founded Common Chords, a non-profit educational organization designed to create community, cultural and historical connections through music and the arts.

At the very foundation of their many roles as teachers, authors, and promoters of grassroots music, Matt and Robert are both astonishing musicians vocally and instrumentally. They love the music, and it is obvious and infectious. This is a show not to be missed!!

As part of Madfolk standing tradition, we encourage audience members to bring non-perishable foods and/or personal care items to the concert as donations to a local food bank.

The concert is sponsored by the Madison Folk Music Society, who is gearing up for their 50th year of bring music to Madison.