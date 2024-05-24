Robert Lehmann + Toby Ramaswamy, Matt Blair + Jakob Heinemann

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

DOORS 7 / SHOW 7:30  Tickets $10

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
