press release: Robert "One-Man" Johnson is a serious student of ragtime and country blues styles, a heartfelt blues singer and an instrumentalist of great skill and exquisite taste. He finger-picks the guitar, while playing the high-hat cymbal with one foot and the amazing twelve-pedal twelve-string foot piano with the other. To this he adds a harmonica in a rack, and sometimes a kazoo. A Wisconsin native, he has traveled the world for over thirty years, playing music in many countries, while releasing 14 albums. This will be a terrific show.

Ticket prices are $14 in advance and $16 at the door, with a $1 reduction for Madfolk and Wild Hog members. Purchase tickets online via Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/10879