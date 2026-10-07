media release: Award-winning cocktail and spirits author, Robert Simonson, will be at the farm to introduce his newest book: “Bourbon and Rye Cocktails, The History of American Whiskey in 73 Recipes." Our bar team will be featuring cocktails inspired by Robert’s book and recipes, in addition to bourbon and rye samples being poured from Heaven Hill and Micther's. This is an unique opportunity to enjoy some of the delicious cocktails crafted by Robert, taste bourbon and rye samples, expand your whiskey knowledge, and meet the author in person. Small bites will be prepared by our Chef in Residence, Jon Rosnow. Guests are encouraged to come and go anytime during the specified timeframe for the event.

Our bar team will be featuring cocktails inspired by Robert’s book and recipes, in addition to bourbon and rye samples being poured.

Robert is a two time James Beard Award nominated and three time International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) award winning author and journalist. In addition to having authored multiple renowned cocktail books, including "3-Ingredient Cocktails" and "Modern Classic Cocktails", he was also a primary contributor to the "The Essential New York Times Book of Cocktails." Robert was recognized as the 2019 Spirited Awards Best Cocktails and Spirits Writer.