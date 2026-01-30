Roberta Lea, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: American Songwriter Magazine describes Roberta Lea as “a compelling artist,” while The Nashville Scene praises her ability to “score hits with her catchy, textured and beautifully sung originals.” The award-winning singer/songwriter released her debut album, “Too Much of a Woman,” to critical acclaim and punctuated her presence in the industry with a coast-to-coast tour.

​Described as “country-neo-pop” with a “delicious, folky flair”, the Virginia native is known as a powerful songwriter and engaging storyteller. Listeners turned fans describe her style as one that fits comfortably between Shania Twain’s fun and catchy pop-country singles and Tracy Chapman’s heavyweight, cinematic chokeholds.

​As a touring member of The Black Opry, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2023, and a voting member of The Recording Academy, Lea is steadily building a successful, sustainable artist career that will be etched in Virginia’s history and beyond.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival. We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic, please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com