Roberto Torres Mata reception

media release: Clandestine

September 7 – October 16, 2022

Reception 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022

My family emigrated to the United States. Secretly and undercover from the border patrol in pursuit of better opportunities and living conditions. In Clandestine, the gallery is transformed with textiles and multi-media work that focuses on migration, provoking a sensory experience for the viewer to see the beauty and conflict involving the risks of leaving everything behind in Latin America to start over in the United States.

Wed - Fri: 11:00am-4:00pm; Sat & Sun 12:00pm-4:00pm; or By Appt. (608) 663-2300. The Gallery is closed during summer and college breaks.

