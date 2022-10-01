Roberto Torres Mata reception
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Clandestine
September 7 – October 16, 2022
Reception 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022
My family emigrated to the United States. Secretly and undercover from the border patrol in pursuit of better opportunities and living conditions. In Clandestine, the gallery is transformed with textiles and multi-media work that focuses on migration, provoking a sensory experience for the viewer to see the beauty and conflict involving the risks of leaving everything behind in Latin America to start over in the United States.
Wed - Fri: 11:00am-4:00pm; Sat & Sun 12:00pm-4:00pm; or By Appt. (608) 663-2300. The Gallery is closed during summer and college breaks.
A Look Ahead in the Atrium Gallery...
Guest Faculty, Spring 2023: Barry Roal Carlsen & Angela Johnson
Mary Bergs: Further Notes on Place and Space
Barbara Landes / Paul Sullivan: yours unless you stop noticing it