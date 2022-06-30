Robin Jebavy, Andrew Redington

press release: Robin Jebavy: Seeing is Being & Andrew Reddington: Started with Good Intentions: June 30 - August 14 • Opening reception Thursday, June 30, 6 - 8 p.m., James Watrous Gallery.

Robin Jebavy makes paintings with a dizzying, kaleidoscopic impact. They describe a shimmering infinite field, with no apparent limits and a teasingly ambiguous depth of field. Layers of transparent hues are interrupted by shafts of reflected light, creating brilliant highlights within a rich interplay of colors. The effect is almost hallucinatory, like an ecstatic vision composed in stained glass.

Trained in woodworking, Andrew Redington has a long-held fascination with furniture form. His sculptures are made by deconstructing old pieces—chairs, wardrobes, sideboards, and vanities—and reconfiguring their parts into unexpected shapes. His prints follow suit: Made by inking whole pieces or parts of furniture and printing them onto paper, the warm wood-grain, familiar shapes, and lively compositions give these abstractions a playful quality, as if old chairs and tables, left alone in the attic, had begun to dance.

An opening reception with artist talks will be held Thursday, June 30 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Gallery open Thursday-Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm

