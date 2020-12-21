ONLINE: Robin Pecknold, Resistance Revival Chorus

media release: Since touring in person remains a far distant star, join us on the Winter Solstice (Dec 21, 2020) for a ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’ with Robin Pecknold performing solo acoustic from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY. The performance will also feature a guest appearance by the amazing Resistance Revival Chorus.

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.  

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

