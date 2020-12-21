ONLINE: Robin Pecknold, Resistance Revival Chorus

× Expand Emily Johnston Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

media release: Since touring in person remains a far distant star, join us on the Winter Solstice (Dec 21, 2020) for a ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’ with Robin Pecknold performing solo acoustic from St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY. The performance will also feature a guest appearance by the amazing Resistance Revival Chorus.

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org suppo rt Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.