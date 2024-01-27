Robin Pluer & Mrs. Fun

media release: Robin Pluer, nicknamed,"The Canary", cos she's been singing like a Songbird since childhood, is a powerhouse of song, in genres that stretch from singing Rhythm and Blues with Paul Cebar in the R& B Cadets and The Milwaukeeans to her long reign of performing French chansons at Milwaukee’s Bastille Days for 27 yrs along her magnificent duo,MRS FUN,Connie Grauer on piano ,Kim Zick on drums,and performing at La Fete de Marquette in Madison for many years!. A perennial WAMI award winning songstress, Robin indeed hails from Little Muskego Lake in Wisconsin, also having lived in Manhattan and Brittany France, having weaved her love of French music with her soulful flair with a repertoire from Edith Piaf to Patsy Cline to Billie Holiday.

MRS FUN | Complex, sophisticated and adventurous, their music is a unique blend of off-center jazz, ultra-funk, spoken word rap, and their own brand of neo-cabaret. Intelligent lyrics, stellar musicianship, and a dynamic stage presence are hallmarks of their music. The MRS.FUN sound is derived from Connie Grauer’s funky bass-driven keyboard playing, combined with Kim Zick’s skillful in-the-pocket drumming. “ Grauer is a piano player with few equals whose drive and energy spills across the stage and into the audience like nitrous oxide. She’s got a left hand that doesn’t quit, the mark of any great pianist, and a right hand with limitless boundaries”. Zick holds court as a “heart-stopping drummer” whose “grooves get so far out, most people need a map to get back.” Voted Best Contemporary Jazz Group by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry(WAMI) three consecutive years, Grauer and Zick have also received WAMI awards for Best Instrumentalist: keyboards and drums. Grauer has also received awards for Best Female Vocalist and Best Stage Entertainer.